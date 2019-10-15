Oct. 15, 1944, in The Star: Doctors and municipal officials of Anniston and surrounding communities enjoyed a preview of Anniston's new Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon, then dined at a barbecue as guests of the hospital's board of trustees. The half-million dollar plant is expected to be put into operation sometime this week, following patients' transfer from Garner Hospital, according to Superintendent H. F. Singleton. The board believes Anniston now has the most complete, most modern hospital in All of Alabama. Soon to be completed adjacent to the hospital is residential space for the nurses who work there. Also this date: Capt. Charles John Cater, son of Mrs. H. L. Cater and nephew of Mrs. Horace S. Miller and Mrs. Henry Booth, of this city has been awarded the Legion of Merit by the Commander of the U. S. Atlantic Fleet, in the name of the President "for exceptional meritorious service as aide and flag secretary during the period from Feb. 3, 1942 to Oct. 1, 1943. Additionally: Maybe it was because the game was played on Friday the 13th, but more likely it was because Emma Sansom's Rebels were the better team. They came to Memorial Stadium and beat the Anniston High Bulldogs 20 to 7, their first win over the home team since 1941.
Oct. 15, 1994, in The Star: A game-saving jersey-grab by Alexandria defensive back Eddie Woodruff against an excellent Lanett running back preserved the Valley Cubs' margin of victory at the end of the game, giving them a 20-13 win last night against the third-ranked Lanett Panthers. "I'm glad and I'm sure our players are glad that the game wasn't two minutes longer," remarked Alexandria head coach Larry Ginn.