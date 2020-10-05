Look Back … to Opal’s damage to the region, 1995.

Oct. 5, 1945, in The Star: A planning project for the improvement of Anniston’s streets has been approved by the Federal Works Agency, Mayor J. F. King learned today. Plans will be for a project ultimately costing more than $750,000, to include work on various streets and sidewalks, curbs and gutters in unpaved areas and on streets connecting paved areas. This is the fourth planning project the FWA has approved for Anniston during recent weeks. Others will improve schools, extend the city’s sewer system and construct storm sewers. Also this date: Tonight’s Anniston-Oxford game at Memorial Stadium will definitely be on the football thrill list. Two teams, old rivals, with burning speed and a bag full of tricks will throw everything they have into the scrap. The game will start at 7:30 and fans are asked to buy their tickets at downtown drug stores and service clubs. Additionally: An editorial takes proud note of the natural beauty afforded the visitor to the city’s Municipal Golf Course, atop a hill on the east side of town. The city owns about 50 acres there, which could lend itself to development with a swimming pool, tennis courts, a bridle path and picnic areas, complete with constructed cookout grills.
Oct. 5, 1995, in The Star: The only story on Page 1 today is about hurricane Opal, which caused a fair amount of fear in its prediction, but no serious injuries or deaths when it actually arrived. Accompanied by wind of 60 mph and up to six inches of rain, Opal began slowly rumbling through the Anniston area shortly after 10 p.m. “I’ve never seen the winds this high before, not in this area,” said Phil Brown, assistant street superintendent in Anniston for the past 10 years. Thousands of homes and businesses were without power this morning, key roads in the area were closed, and no classes were held at any educational institution. Nearly everyone in Piedmont was without electricity this morning.