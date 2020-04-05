Look Back ... to one more case of polio at fort, 1945

April 5, 1945, in The Star: J.P. Eden, vocational agriculture teacher at Ohatchee, was elected president of the Calhoun County Teachers Association at the 1945 meeting of the organization last night at a banquet held at Weaver Junior High School.
Also this date: One additional poliomyelitis case was hospitalized at Fort McClellan today, bringing to 17 the number reported in an outbreak of the disease, but medical authorities considered it a favorable indication that the most recent case and the three reported yesterday were all of a milder type. The third death, a soldier who succumbed yesterday, was the last of the severe cases. The post’s surgeon said the remaining 14 cases are progressing satisfactorily and it has not been necessary to put any of them in iron lungs.
April 5, 1995, in The Star: Retired Army pilot Gordon Wood was pleased with the testimony Fort McClellan’s supporters gave before the base closure commission Tuesday, but was disappointed by the number of people from Calhoun County who showed up. As the county’s delegation finished its presentation in Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium, supporters of the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Miss., began unfurling banners and pouring into the room. Supporters from Anniston might have numbered 100; supporters from Meridian seemed at last twice that.