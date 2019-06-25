June 25, 1944, in The Star: Ninety-eight soldiers, already training to fight for the United States although they were legal citizens of other countries, gained their full American citizenship yesterday morning in a special term of the United States District Court at the Infantry Replacement Training Center at Fort McClellan. The men represented 19 foreign countries — a few were even from Germany. Also this date: A one-column portrait photo shows Sgt. William J. Wilson, son of L. W. Wilson, 1630 Mulberry Ave., Anniston, who has been in service two years and received his training in Pittsburgh. He is now with a military police unit in California. [His photo was noteworthy for its inclusion in 1944 because Sgt. Wilson was an African American serviceman.] Additionally: Three Calhoun County boys of the Coldwater community have plans to start their own dairy operations with carefully selected cows. All the boys are members of the 4-H program. Walter Jones Jr. of Oxford, Rt. 2, recently bought a registered Jersey heifer, 8 months old, from George Street of Oxford, while Thomas and Cluster Hicks of Munford, Rt. 2, have a young Guernsey heifer whose sire is from the noted Kilby Prison herd.
June 25, 1994: in The Star: Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Evans yesterday promised the state would appeal a unanimous ruling by the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals that says Alabama must shut down its 150 state-operated liquor stores because the illegally compete with privately owned liquor stores. Evans said the court’s ruling has “far-reaching ramifications” for other state operations that cross into the private sector, including state-run golf courses, and state parks with hotel/convention facilities. State stores were first authorized under a 1937 law, but a 1980 law allowed citizens to get state licenses to operate privately owned liquor stores.