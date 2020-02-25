Look Back … to officers of the new Oxford Chamber of Commerce, 1945

Feb. 25, 1945, in The Star: Oxford now has a full-fledged Chamber of Commerce following a meeting two nights ago by leading businessmen of the town. The group is dedicated to the task of building a greater Oxford and Calhoun County and cooperating with Anniston other communities in the area on worthwhile projects where cooperation is needed. President of the new chamber is longtime druggist Frank Butenschon; A. W. Bricker is vice president, Fred Mayne is secretary-treasurer, and serving as directors will be J. A. Hulsey, Charles Blake, Otto Latsch, H. F. Lashley and J. H. Almaroad. Also this date: A fundraising drive is underway at Anniston High School to raise $8,275 in war bonds and stamps in order to buy a two-and-a-half-ton amphibious truck for the troops. After it’s purchased, a plaque will be affixed to it bearing the school's name. [That was a great sum of money -- more than most Anniston houses sold for at the time.] Additionally: Dr. W. J. Calvert, who joined the Jacksonville State Teachers College faculty in 1933, has been named head of the English Department. Dr. Calvert holds M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University.
Feb. 25, 1995, in The Star: Fort McClellan is one of seven bases the Army has recommended that the Defense Department shut down, according to a list in today’s editions of the New York Times. The Pentagon is scheduled to announce the list officially on Tuesday, Feb. 28. This makes the third consecutive time the fort will be reviewed by the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission. Also this date: Members of Goshen United Methodist Church will break ground for their new building during their worship service tomorrow morning, according to Rev. Kelly Clem. Mrs. Clem, her husband, Dale, and their daughter, Sarah, will be among those turning the soil to begin construction of a $1 million worship and family life center. It’s located just south of the site which held the building destroyed by a tornado last year; the storm killed 20, including the Clems’ 4-year-old daughter, Hannah.