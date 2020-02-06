Look Back ... to nursery schools a good idea, 1945

Feb. 6, 1945, in The Star: If the need exists, nursery schools financed by the federal government will be established at Blue Mountain, Oxford and Mechanicsville, Calhoun County school Superintendent A. C. Shelton said today. Shelton and a representative of Anniston Warehouse Corporation, which manages operations at the depot, were in Atlanta yesterday to speak with federal authorities about opening the nursery school at DeSoto Manor to children of mothers who work at places other than the Ordnance Depot. The idea was overruled, however.
Also this date: The 35th anniversary of the pastorate of the Rev. L. N. Claxton at First Baptist Church in Anniston will be commemorated with a citywide union service on the night of March 31.
Feb. 6, 1995, in The Star: According to Anniston safety officials, the building out of which Dee Ford’s operates as a nightclub on Wilmer Avenue is a fire trap, and sometime this month, they will mull over their options to remedy the problem. Pulling owner Dewey Lankford’s business license might be the only solution, they say. “He has not complied with the state fire marshal’s order and the city is going to be forced to take action,” said Anniston fire marshal Lt. David Clark. Lankford believes he’s made the necessary repairs and improvements required of him. “It’s no more flammable than any other building in town,” he said. Clark replies that’s not true.