May 3, 1944, in The Star: Rep. Sam Hobbs of Selma was again chosen as the Democratic Party’s nominee to continue serving the Fourth Alabama Congressional District in Washington, D.C. In primary balloting yesterday, Hobbs defeated Tom C. King, an Anniston businessman, and Jack Wright, Anniston bottler. Roughly, Hobbs received 12,000 votes, King got 7,100 and Wright received less than 1,000. Calhoun County Democrats also chose to keep Sen. Lister Hill on the November ballot, favoring him over Birmingham attorney James A. Simpson.
May 3, 1994, in The Star: Parents sloshed through rainy weather outside Golden Springs Elementary this morning to fetch their kids and take them away from the school. The ironic reason: no water. That’s because a 24-inch main line ruptured around 2 a.m., depriving not just the school but thousands of residents of water. Hardship also struck places such as Golden Springs Health Care Center and the Wakefield’s distribution center on Sentinel Drive. The ruptured 40-year-old cast iron pipe is just along Williams Road, but shutting down the whole system has become necessary to make the repairs. Also this date: Goshen United Methodist Church has been blessed with donations from around the country as its congregation tries to recover from the tornado that destroyed the building and ended many lives on March 27. “Nobody knows how much we got,” said the Rev. Kelly Clem, the church’s pastor. “We have not had a chance to finish opening it all. … It’s like the country and the world want us to rebuild.”