Look Back ... to no union at Bostrom

Nov. 10, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 10, 1995, in The Star: By a margin of only eight votes, workers at Bostrom Seating Inc. in Piedmont rejected a plan to unionize the plant. It was the third time since 1989 that Bostrom’s workers had spurned attempts by many of their co-workers to affiliate with a national labor union. Also this date: The Eagle Forum, which gets worried about such things as the teaching of the theory of evolution, has succeeded in persuading the Alabama school board to include a label in the biology textbook teenagers receive reminding them that the theory of evolution is a theory. The label also poses a number of questions about what is revealed in the fossil record. Additionally: Sadness strikes the cartoonists’ world today as Bill Watterson, the Kenyon College-educated creator of the strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” announced yesterday that he will retire the characters on the final day of 1995.