June 29, 1944, in The Star: An association known as the Grandmothers’ League has been started in Anniston, its purpose being to alert grandmothers to the need to purchase War Bonds for their grandchildren. Any grandmother who does so is eligible to join the league. A photograph accompanying the story shows Mrs. Van Evans, chairman of the Grandmothers’ League, selling two bonds to Mrs. J. H. Edmondson for her two grandsons, Breck Duff and Christopher Duff, who are also pictured. Also this date: Winner of the Ritz Theater Trophy, given to Anniston High School’s best student-athlete, is Ed White, who graduated from Anniston High School this past spring. The son of Mr. and Mrs. E. E. White, 1822 Gurnee Ave., Ed was a student at Anniston High for four years, during which time he was a star player in both football and basketball. White will enter the Navy July 10.
June 29, 1994, in The Star: After four decades of Sneads as Calhoun County’s top law enforcement officer — Roy Snead Sr. for 16 years and Roy Jr. for the past 24 — there really is a new sheriff in town. He’s Larry Amerson, winner of yesterday’s runoff election over Roy Snead Jr. by an approximate tally of 10,400 to 6,500. Amerson has 14 years under his belt with the Sheriff’s Office — “I trained him too good,” Snead remarked — although in recent years he’s been director of Calhoun County 911. Amerson will take office in January. Also this date: Runoff elections yesterday for Calhoun County Commission seats also settled the Democratic field of nominees. Robert Downing defeated Ray Bennett for the privilege of running against Republican Cliff Bourg in District 2 in November, and Phillip Pritchett defeated Sammy Goss for the privilege of running against Republican Harvey Roberts.