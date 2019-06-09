June 9, 1944, in The Star: A large advertisement sponsored by Hudson’s urges everyone to come out to the vicinity of the Anniston Country Club on Monday, June 12, at 2 p.m. to see 24 Army paratroopers from Fort Benning jump out of planes onto the greens of the country club golf course. The purpose of the spectacular display of skill is to stir up interest in the Fifth War Loan Drive to sell war bonds. That’s all well and good until one reads the front page and sees a notice that the event has been canceled. Apparently a local organizer received a telegram from officials at the War Department stating that such demonstrations have been canceled all across the country. No reason was given. [It was too late, apparently, to delete the advertisement.] Also this date: According to a column of light local news briefs, a hen belonging to Mrs. R. H. Davenport of Oxford laid an egg the other day that had a distinct “D” on one portion of the shell and what appeared to be a Japanese Rising Sun on another section. Because the hen laid the egg on “D-Day,” bemused significance is being attached to these figures.
June 9, 1994, in The Star: For some 30 years, ever since 5-digit ZIP codes were introduced to the nation, Anniston’s has been 36201. Not anymore. Well, not exclusively. Starting July 1, around 8,500 postal customers east of Quintard Avenue, from Oxford up to Fort McClellan, will be assigned the ZIP code of 36207. Quintard Avenue and westward sections will stay 36201, and Anniston P.O. boxes will be 36203. Also this date: In just a couple of days, around 60,000 fans of country music are expected to gather on a 40-acre field next to Fort Payne High School for June Jam, one of the genre’s biggest outdoor concerts each year. Headlining Saturday’s show, always, is Alabama, the group that started June Jam 13 years ago. Performers this year include Vince Gill, Confederate Railroad, Patty Loveless, Steve Warner and Dallas County Line. And remember, it’s a charity event, with proceeds benefiting agencies and organizations in north-north Alabama.