May 24, 1944, in The Star: Last year Anniston officials were lenient in their enforcement of one particular local law because rationing restrictions made it harder to buy meat. Things have changed this summer — meat is easier to acquire due to most rationing points being eliminated — so officials will be strict in making sure no one is raising hogs closer than 500 feet to another residence inside the Anniston city limits. Also this date: Austin Johnson and W. Y. West, well-known citizens of Calhoun County, will be the candidates for the position of mayor of Piedmont in a runoff election to be held within four weeks. Elections to Piedmont City Council brought one runoff, between C. T. Wallace and Bernard Wolf.
May 24, 1994, in The Star: The Werner Co., manufacturer of aluminum extension ladders and other products of that material, this morning announced plans to invest about $20 million in its Anniston plant, adding 100 jobs starting next year and almost doubling the size of its facility here. The company now employs about 300. Werner is a family-owned private company based in Pennsylvania. Also this date: The Birmingham TV station WBRC-6 will become the affiliate for programs of the Fox Broadcasting Co., it was announced today. Up to now WBRC has brought ABC-TV programs to north central Alabama. Fox programming has been found on WTTO-21.