Look Back ... to no gasoline trucks downtown, 1945

Feb. 14, 1945, in The Star: The Distinguished Flying Cross has been awarded to Lt. F. Cole Kirby, son of H. L. Kirby of Route 3, who is well remembered as an outstanding athlete at Calhoun County High School at Oxford. The medal was presented to Lt. Kirby for extraordinary achievement while participating in flight as pilot of a B-25 on Aug. 21, 1944. He kept his heavily damaged plane in perfect formation, enabling his bombardier to release bombs on the objective. Kirby is now at an airfield in Illinois on special assignment.
Also this date: Gordon R. Rodgers of Anniston has been promoted from first lieutenant to captain in Italy. A member of the 92nd “Buffalo” Division of the Fifth Army, Rodgers was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the dental corps in June 1942. His parents, Dr. and Mrs. G. A. Rodgers, reside at 1618 Cooper Ave., Anniston.
Additionally: The Anniston City Commission yesterday afternoon passed a law prohibiting gasoline transport trucks from using Noble Street between 9th and 13th streets, the law’s purpose being to help eliminate fire and similar hazards. Not long ago, a gasoline transport truck passed along Noble Street with a hole in the tank, allowing a stream of gasoline to flow freely.
Feb. 14, 1995, in The Star: At the suggestion of Piedmont City Councilman Jack Holder, the council agreed last night to form a task force to look for ways to raise $120,000 annually to hire paramedics for its rescue squad. Two weeks ago, the owner of Frontier Palace bingo hall promised the town $120,000 a year if the council would allow people to play organized bingo in Piedmont on Sundays. Holder proposes instead an increase in the city sales tax, an occupational tax or a surcharge on utility and garbage bills.