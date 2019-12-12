Dec. 12, 1944, in The Star: The 3,000 German prisoners of war in the camp at Fort McClellan have not received any Christmas packages so far through the International Red Cross, nor have they received any money from Adolf Hitler, as they did last Christmas, according the Col. Lawrence Smith, commander of the POW camp. Last year the entire group of prisoners received $7,000 from Hitler – more than $2 per man. In extended remarks to the Anniston Civitan Club, Col. Smith pointed out that prisoners of war are not criminals but are captured soldiers of the enemy whose fair treatment is dictated by terms of the Geneva Convention. Also this date: The War Department has notified the wife of Capt. Charley Boswell, halfback on the University of Alabama football teams of 1937 and 1938, that he has been seriously wounded in action in Germany. Boswell entered the Army before Pearl Harbor.
Dec. 12, 1994, in The Star: A racial discrimination complaint against Randolph County schools has been settled, but the fate of an educator who spoke out against interracial dates will be decided at a trial. Attorneys who worked out the settlement, which was to be filed with the federal court in Montgomery today, said it did not resolve the case against former Randolph County High School Principal Hulond Humphries, but it did end litigation over racial hiring and policies in the school district. A federal trial on Humphries’ status is scheduled for Jan 10. Also this date: A prominent advertisement placed by Tommy Burkhart, grandson of the late A. P. “Cap” Ezell, a prominent figure in Anniston Boy Scouting early in the century, urges voters to say “No” to the idea of selling the south Anniston park that’s named for Mr. Ezell. Burkhart suggests that the City Council wouldn’t ever sell Hamilton Park or Tyler Park, even though both would be good places for residential and commercial development – therefore the council shouldn’t be willing to sell Ezell Park, either.