Oct. 9, 1944, in The Star: In the regular column, “Our Boys in the Service,” it’s noted that Mr. and Mrs. J. D. McNeal of 2105 Noble St. have two sons in the U.S. Navy — Roy H. McNeal and Richard B. McNeal. The brothers recently met up in Hawaii, having not seen each other in almost a year. Roy entered service in August 1942 and Richard, who had been a barber before, enlisted in March 1944. In other service news, two women of Oxford, Mrs. R. H. Ray and Mrs. Ernest Ray, have a nephew, 1st Lt. Clarence J. Eden, who was recently promoted to the rank of captain in the 15th Air Force Liberator Group in Italy.
Also this date: The circus is coming to town, according to an ad that tells the reader Bailey Bros. 3-ring event will be at the 10th Street showgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 14, for only two shows — at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Acts will include Dorothy Herbert, “America’s foremost bareback rider,” Kinko and His Army of 60 Clowns, and the Flying Lakes, a troupe of aerialists. A half-off coupon attached to the ad will get a child in for 30 cents, instead of the usual 60 cents.
Oct. 9, 1994, in The Star: Auburn head coach Terry Bowden said all week he was looking for someone to make a big play. Quarterback Patrick Nix, fullback Harold Morrow and wide receiver Frank Sanders all answered the call yesterday with record-breaking performances to help the Tigers crush Mississippi State 42-18. It was the 17th consecutive win for the Tigers, tying the school record and extending the nation’s longest current winning streak in Division I. (Their last loss was 17-0 to Alabama on Nov. 26, 1992.)