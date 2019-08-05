Aug. 5, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 5, 1994, in The Star: Jacksonville Hospital yesterday unveiled a new surgical and diagnostic center in the space that once housed its operating room facility. The newly renovated area will be used for cardiopulmonary, endoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures. In January, a $3 million surgery building, with more surgical suites, was built behind the hospital. Since then, the previous space has been under renovation to also include more patient waiting areas, private consultation office and pre-surgery rooms. Also this date: The 23rd annual telethon to support the Cerebral Palsy Center of East Central Alabama will begin tomorrow evening from its customary location, City Auditorium at 12th and Gurnee. The event will showcase a variety of area dancing and singing groups to raise money for the cause; last year about $216,000 was brought in, said the center’s executive director, Margaret Coley.