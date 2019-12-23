Look Back ... to new owner for bingo hall, 1994

Dec. 23, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 23, 1994, in The Star: The Frontier Palace bingo hall in Piedmont is about to celebrate its first birthday, and it’s going to do so with a new owner. SBI Communications Inc. of Albany, Ga., plans to buy Frontier Palace from the Cranberry Magnetite Corp. of Cranberry, N.C., in a $7.5 million stock swap. The deal should be closed by Dec. 31 on the 800,000-square-foot facility situated on 17 acres on the U.S. 278 bypass. It opened last January. There’s also the possibility the new owner will build a 200-room motel there, which would be a boon to a town which currently has just one 24-room motel. Also this date: The United Way of Calhoun County reports that it has raised 92 percent of its goal of $1,107,727. The agency had hoped to finish its campaign Nov. 30, but extended its deadline because some employee groups haven’t reported their pledges yet.