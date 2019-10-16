Oct. 16, 1944, in The Star: Pvt. Albert E. (Bunk) Malam Jr., a widely known young man of Anniston, was seriously wounded in action in France on Oct. 1, according to a message his wife, Mrs. Grace Malam, 1722 Gurnee Ave., received from the War Department. The message gave no information as to the nature of his injury or where Pvt. Malam is hospitalized. Before entering the Army in September 1943, Pvt. Malam was a meat cutter at the Jitney Jungle store on 12th Street. During his Anniston High School days, he was a carrier for The Star. [Malam was in fact a charter member of the Anniston Star Carriers Association, a social and support organization. Though he was disabled by his wartime injury, Pvt. Malam would return home to Gurnee Avenue. He died in 1972 at age 64, according to his obituary.] Also this date: At a meeting of the Alexandria F.F.A. on Oct. 10, a number of “greenhands” were initiated into the agricultural club. Those initiated were Charles Christopher, Dewey Fleming, Millard Turner, Vernon Guthrey, Herman Reynolds, Harold Brooks, Hershel Hammond, Rufus Sprayberry, Douglas Guthrey, Charles Hammond, J. C. Miller, Edgar Carlisle and Horace McMichael. After the initiation all the membership enjoyed chicken stew.
Oct. 16, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston Museum of Natural History has hired or promoted some staff members. Curator of Education Dan Spaulding, who was appointed to that position in May, is joined by Francine Hutchinson as naturalist and Renee Morrison as outreach coordinator. Ms. Hutchinson is completing a master of science degree in biology at Jacksonville State University. Ms. Morrison, who previously worked for Compass Bank holds a bachelor’s degree in biology. Also this date: In his weekly column, Star Executive Editor Joe Distelheim writes about the selection process expected to take place now that Gary Larson, 44, has announced his retirement from The Far Side. The goal is to find a replacement panel or strip for The Star’s comics pages that will attempt to replicate Larson’s popular brand of off-the-wall humor.