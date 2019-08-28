Aug. 28, 1944, in The Star: Lt. Col. J. R. M. Alston, well-known Annistonian who went overseas in April on command duty with anti-aircraft artillery, died in France Aug. 9, according to word his wife, Cornelia, received here yesterday. Col. Alston, 41, had been a reserve officer since his graduation from the University of Alabama. Besides his wife, Col. Alston is survived by two children, Max and Edith, and by his mother and three siblings. Also this date: Thieves stole a half-ton truck and some tools Saturday night from the city lot at 12th and Moore. Loss of the truck, and several lengths of steel cable used in sewer work, seriously curtails activity of the sewer unclogging responsibilities of the Sanitary Department.
Aug. 28, 1994, in The Star: The old L&N freight train depot at West 12th and Walnut in Anniston has stood empty for more than a decade, but an extensive reconstruction and renovation project overseen by architect Julian Jenkins will give the 99-year-old building new life. Soon, it will be the new office and gallery for the architect and the site of his architectural salvage business. Eventually, the north end of the building might house an Italian restaurant or a small brewery.