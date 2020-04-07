Look Back … to new jail rules from the new sheriff, 1995

April 7, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 7, 1995, in The Star: No kids, no smoking: New rules at Calhoun County Jail summarized by those four words have gotten some folks’ dander up, but “the new sheriff in town,” Larry Amerson, is adamant that the changes will make his jail a safer place for everyone. First off, after today smoking will not be allowed in any section of the jail facility. Cigarette machines are being removed, though inmates are being allowed to smoke up what they have in their possession. The goal is to improve personal health of everyone in the building, particularly those who don’t smoke. Instituted earlier this year is a rule stating inmates can no longer receive in-person visits from children under age 13. He said that rule is for the sake of the youngsters’ safety. Other changes in policy include adopting minimum training requirements for jailers: a 40-hour basic training class, a 40-hour medical training class and a two-week correctional officer training course taught by the state police academy, Amerson said. “It’s all part of our efforts to professionalize the employees and the operations of the jail,” he said. Also this date: After his first official round of play at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga., 19-year-old Stanford freshman Tiger Woods was satisfied with his score of even par 72. “Walking up 18, I was happy with even par,” Woods said.