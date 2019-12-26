Look Back ... to new command at fort, 1944

Dec. 26, 1944, in The Star: Shirt-sleeve weather prevailed in Anniston for Christmas with the official high temperature recorded to be 63 degrees, with this morning’s low being 46. A generally uneventful day transpired. Two days previous, however, an oil truck did overturn at Cooper’s Crossing in south Anniston and its cargo of gasoline spilled. Many persons were able to scoop up small amounts of gasoline in an assortment of containers.
Also this date: Brigadier General Paul Ransom, commander of the Infantry Replacement Training Center at Fort McClellan for the past several months, is being reassigned and Brig. Gen. Howard E. Fuller will serve as acting commander of the IRTC, pending the selection of his successor. The nature of General Ransom’s new assignment is not known here, but it was understood that it is a promotion for him in duty and responsibility, even if not in rank.
Dec. 26, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston City Council tomorrow will accept public comment on a newly proposed signage ordinance that would do everything from increasing space requirements between signs and imposing height restrictions to raising permit fees for business signs and limiting political signs in residential areas. The Planning Commission has worked on the ordinance for nearly two years. Not surprisingly, automobile dealers on Quintard are following the proposed restrictions quite closely.