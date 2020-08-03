Look Back … to new canning facilities in Alexandria, 1945

Aug. 3, 1945, in The Star: Alexandria residents won’t worry about canned meats, vegetables and fruits being on their pantry shelves this winter. Today the first canning was to be done in the $6,000 modern Community Canning Plant by vocational teachers and housewives, as a test of the equipment. The plant is in a 60-by-30-foot cement block building which contains six steel tables where canners work. High-pressure steam (100 pounds) for 90 to 120 minutes is used to safely preserve the food, whether it be vegetables, fruit or meat. Also this date: Amateur shows, fortune telling and a street dance are a few of the features planned for this evening at Jacksonville State Teachers College. An orchestra will furnish music throughout the evening.
Aug. 3, 1995, in The Star: After nearly nine months of operation, Anniston’s downtown trolley system is severely underperforming — not by the quality of the service, but by the number of people taking advantage of the loop from 8th to 18th streets between Noble and Leighton. City officials and Main Street organizers had oped for an average of 200 riders a month, but instead they’re seeing an average of 158 riders. Two $70,000 trolleys are used to carry people on the route. Service hours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.