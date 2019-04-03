April 3, 1944, in The Star: Auburn is attempting to shape its 1944 football schedule to provide for a game with Alabama – should the latter elected to resume gridiron relations with the Tigers. Auburn’s news bureau, in announcing four games definitely arranged for the coming season, said yesterday, “It is understood that a date will be left open for the University of Alabama, probably sometime in December.” Alabama’s board of trustees is to meet early in June to decide the question of reestablishing the universities’ football series, discontinued since 1908; Auburn has already agreed to the proposed resumption. The Tigers will have a new head coach this season, Carl Voyles, who’s expected to assume his duties April 15. (The four games Auburn knows it will play are against Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Tulane.)
April 3, 1994, in The Star: If Cleburne County wants to keep its landfill at Arbacoochee open, it has just five more days to tell the state how it will clean the ground water contaminated by the site. The operator of the landfill says it plans to do just that. Only if that plan is submitted, state officials say, would the landfill be given permission to expand vertically, i.e, pile more garbage on top of what’s already there. Also this date: A high-class night club, a book store and a bakery are new businesses opening their doors on Noble Street these days. By their formal names, they’ll be known as Peabody’s (1230 Noble), Books on Noble (1030 Noble) and Bread Box Bakery-Deli (808 Quintard).