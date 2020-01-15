Look Back ... to new area code in effect, 1995

Jan. 15, 1945, in The Star: Two upcoming conventions scheduled to be held in Birmingham are being cancelled to comply with the federal government’s request to relieve wartime strain on transportation and hotels. Called off are the annual convention of the Alabama Education Association, March 21-23, and the Alabama Congress of Parents and Teachers, scheduled for April 25-27. Also this date: The Anniston Rotary Club will have as its guest speaker tomorrow Gen. Victor Yakhontoff, who served on the Russian Army General Staff in WWI and is considered to be an authority on Soviet Russia. Although he has lived in the U.S. since 1918, he made several visits back to Russia prior to 1937.
Jan. 15, 1995, in The Star: Today is the day South Central Bell urges telephone users in north Alabama to get used to dialing “334” as the area code to connect with parties in south Alabama. Instituted because of the rising number of numbers needed to provide service to state customers, the new area code will become mandatory on May 13, after a four-month transition period.