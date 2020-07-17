Look Back ... to neighborhood news from Sulphur Springs

July 17, 1945, in The Star: In news from the Sulphur Springs community, we learn that a singing class was organized there this past Sunday afternoon under the leadership of Mrs. C. E. Bailey and S. E. Boozer. It will meet again the fifth Sunday in July at the Methodist Church. Meanwhile, T. L. Yongue will preach at the home of his mother, Mrs. Jimmie Hutto, the fourth Sunday afternoon. In travel news, Mrs. Howard Cole with her little sons, Howard Jr. and Johnny, left recently to join her husband, Sgt. Howard Cole, at Camp Upton in New York. Also, Mrs. Charles Adams and Miss Sue Grogan of Eastaboga spent last weekend with Mrs. Cole and with Miss Opal Cobb.
July 17, 1995, in The Star: A severe thunderstorm that struck just before 5 p.m. yesterday knocked out power for 4,500 customers throughout Anniston, Jacksonville and Heflin. One casualty was a large tree in the back yard of Betty Lobell at the corner of Gurnee Avenue and 20th Street, where the family was celebrating a child’s 7th birthday. Ms. Lobell’s two cars were seriously damaged when the tree hit the ground. Also this date: A two-hour open house at the new Anniston City Meeting center yesterday welcomed residents to their new $1 million public space at 17th and Noble streets.