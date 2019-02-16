Feb. 16, 1944, in The Star: Addressing a recent meeting of the Calhoun Teachers Association, Dr. F. M. Cook, president of Snead College in Boaz, stated that the pendulum for modern teaching has swung too far from older methods, and teachers have lost all discipline. Young minds must be guided and held to the right way of learning as well as to the right way of acting, he said, and it is the teacher’s place to stand up for his own opinions as to the correct methods of teaching, both in a practical and a theoretical sense. The president of the teachers association is J. C. McClinton of Choccolocco. Also this date: Jefferson County was named today as the place where a four-year medical college should be established under the auspices of the University of Alabama. A commission set up by the 1943 Legislature made the decision via unanimous vote. Gov. Chauncey Sparks has been authorized to name a subcommittee that will figure out what new buildings might be needed as well as how to renovate existing facilities. The Legislature originally appropriated $1,000,000 to build the school.
Feb. 16, 1994, in The Star: “The only cure is a new building. We’re maxed out. We can’t expand anymore.” That’s the view of Anniston police Capt. Jim Ballard, the administrative division commander who’s in charge of some of the police building’s upkeep. Erected in the late 1950s, the space to which Ballard refers currently houses the Anniston Police Department, the city jail — cleverly established on the second floor above the police offices, so that its near-constant sewage problems are constantly noticed — and, on the third floor, the Municipal Court. The building is overcrowded with people who need to be there, it smells bad due to the aforementioned sewage and other leaks and stop-gap remedies, and it’s home to a visible assortment of rats, roaches and fleas. “If Lysol gave rebates, we’d all be rich,” cracked Capt. John Dryden, who heads the uniform patrol division.