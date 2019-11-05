Nov. 5, 1944, in The Star: Tuesday’s general election will find seven polling places in Anniston where voting machines are to be used and three places where paper ballots will be used. All polling stations open at 8 a.m. and will close at either 8 p.m. (for voting machines) or 6 p.m. (for paper ballots). Voting machines will be used at City Hall, the County Courthouse, Anniston High School, Anniston Motor Co., the old streetcar barn, the 15th Street Fire Hall and Oxanna Fire Hall. Paper ballots will be used at Lindsey’s store, Quintard School and Noble Street School. Also this date: With the close of October, the Calhoun County Board of Education has an accurate idea of how many are enrolled in its schools. This year has brought 7,925 pupils into county school hallways, compared to last year’s 7,328.
Nov. 5, 1994, in The Star: A victory over previously unbeaten Wellborn 27-21 in double overtime at Lamar Field last night gives the Oxford Yellow Jackets the 5A Area 11 title and home field advantage next Friday against Wenonah in the first round of the state playoffs. “This is one of the classic Oxford-Wellborn games. It’s a game that neither team was a loser,” Oxford coach Robert Herring said. Also this date: Meanwhile, in Heflin, esteemed Alexandria running back Mac Campbell returned the opening kickoff from Cleburne County 95 yards for a touchdown. But that and the extra point constituted the Valley Cubs’ only score. In an exceptionally anticipated matchup of unbeatens — the first time that’s happened between these two squads in almost 30 years — Cleburne County and its speedy defense dominated in a 32-7 win, capturing the Class 4A, Area 11 title.