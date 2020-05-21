Look Back … to nearly 300 Anniston 6th-graders ready to move on up, 1945

May 21, 1945, in The Star: In the Anniston school system 294 children will receive their certificates showing they have completed elementary level courses and are ready to enter junior high school in the fall, according to Superintendent C. C. Moseley. Here are the schools and the number of their departing 6th-graders: Pine Avenue School, 43; Noble Street School, 85; Wilmer Avenue School, 25; Glen Addie School, 35; Woodstock School, 64; and Sixth Ward School, 42.
May 21, 1995, in The Star: Anniston High School students Rodney Alston, 16, and Andrew Tyson, 18, students of government and economics teacher Rita Harris, were among Anniston school students in all grade levels this year learning real-life economics. The older boys, for example, were part of a class project in which a fictional sum of $10,000 was invested in actual companies. The program in the schools was encouraged and financed by the local business community. Also this date: Anniston pediatrician Dr. Gerald G. Woodruff has been awarded the Wallace Alexander Clyde Distinguished Service Award for Excellence in Pediatrics. Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in conjunction with UAB presented Dr. Woodruff with the prestigious honor at a ceremony in Birmingham a few days ago. The award is named for a Birmingham physician. Dr. Woodruff graduated from Tulane Medical School in 1952.