Look Back … to near completion of Zinn Park renovation, 1995

March 29, 1945, in The Star: The Civitan Club will sponsor collection bins at various points in Anniston for deposit of used clothing and shoes for the National Clothing Collection Campaign which starts next week. H. H. Evans is chairman of the club’s special committee arranging for the bins. The bins will be found at Leon’s Trading Post, Alabama Gas Co., the Wilson Building arcade and Hess Grocery Store on Pine Avenue, among other places.
March 29, 1995, in The Star: Workers are putting the finishing touches on a seven-month, $488,000 renovation of Zinn Park. In about three weeks, the park between 14th and 13th streets will be open for lunchtime concerts, joggers and people-watchers. A ceremony to herald the park’s makeover is scheduled April 29. “We’ve attempted to create a place where people will bring their families, where white-collar workers will come to have their lunch,” said Anniston Mayor David Dethrage. Also this date: The Oxford City Council approved a resolution last night that asking that an estimated 500 households located between Oxford Middle School to the east and Coldwater Shopping Center to the west be given the right to vote on whether they want to join the city. If it were to annex the area, the city would gain in one gulp sections it has been nibbling at for years.