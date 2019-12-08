Dec. 8, 1944, in The Star: Prospects for an additional 100 housing units at DeSoto Manor at Anniston Ordnance Depot were improved with an announcement in Washington that $2,000,000 for emergency housing had been included in an appropriations bill. DeSoto Manor, managed by H. L. Simmons, is a project of the Federal Public Housing Agency and by special arrangement it’s managed under agency rules by the Anniston Warehouse Corporation – which operates the depot itself. Also this date: Located on the third floor of the Radio Building, clubrooms for Anniston’s Teen Age Club now have heat in them and they’re in use for special events. The committee in charge is taking application for a director for the Teen Age Club, and it’s expected that a hire will be made by January 1 or soon thereafter.
Dec. 8, 1994, in The Star: It’s unfortunate, and probably dispiriting to the players, but home attendance for Anniston High School’s championship run is down more than 300 percent from the team’s 1989 trek to the honor. Although there has been a late flurry of support in the past day or so for the Bulldogs’ game this Saturday for the 6A title, it’s been hard to find a “Go, Dawgs!” sign anywhere. “I’m disappointed with people in this town,” booster club president Tim Huddleston said a couple of days ago. Also this date: Talladega County School Superintendent Lance Grissett has been named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year and will represent the state as its nominee for National Superintendent of the Year. Grissett, 58, was chosen from a field of nine and now will represent the state during the American Association of School Administrators’ conference in Feb. He’s the third consecutive superintendent from this section of the state to win the award; previous winners came from Gadsden and Piedmont.