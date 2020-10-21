Look Back ... to music lovers forming a club, 1945

Oct. 21, 1945, in The Star: A group of music lovers met two mornings ago at the USO-YMCA club for the purpose of organizing a new club in Anniston for pleasure and for study. Mrs. DeWitt McCargo Sr. presided over the meeting, which welcomed as a guest speaker Mrs. James Albert Alexander of Florence, president of the Alabama Federation of Music Clubs. Also this date: Funeral services for James Joseph Cassidy, age 60, a well-known Annistonian who was proprietor of Anniston Auto Court, will be conducted tomorrow morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mr. Cassidy was born in Scotland in 1885 and at age 11 went to Canada, where he became an expert in snowshoe competitions. He came to Anniston in 1924 as chief engineer of Kilby Car & Foundry Company. Survivors include his wife, Alice, a son, James Jr., of Anniston, and a daughter, Mrs. T. V. Germaine, who lives in New York City. Additionally: Virgil Adams and DeWitt McCargo, the Chevrolet-dealer team in Anniston, have returned from Birmingham where they attended a preview of the new 1946 Chevrolets at the company’s zone headquarters.
Oct. 21, 1995, in The Star: A jury of eight whites and four blacks in Montgomery yesterday found a 26-year-old African American poultry plant worker not guilty of charges that he set the fire that burned down Randolph County High School. Also this date: After a night of rioting that injured 13 people and caused up to $1.5 million in damage, inmates at Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega were confined to their cells yesterday. Other prison uprisings flared in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Tennessee, but federal prison officials said they saw no connection between the disturbances.