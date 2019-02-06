Feb. 6, 1944, in The Star: Perhaps through gritted teeth, an editorial congratulates the people living in Jacksonville, Piedmont and Oxford for having exceeded their assigned goals in the latest war bond sales drive – even as the writer observes that Anniston has yet to accomplish the same. According to one passage: “There isn’t much wealth in Oxford as concerns the coin of the realm, but there is a wealth of home town pride; and it has taken hard work by day and night on the part of many patriotic persons for this little city to meet its obligation to its country in this hour of peril. … We congratulate the city on its success.” Also this date: Nathan Bowden, a student of vocational agriculture at Ohatchee High School and a member of Future Farmers of America, has, with the help of fellow FFA members, just finished pruning an apple orchard consisting of 75 trees. Nathan’s father just recently bought the place where the trees are located and they had not been pruned in several years, which make the job much worse.
Feb. 6, 1994, in The Star: Mrs. J.T.M. Kennedy, age 87, took up her pen four decades ago and began writing about the incidental happenings in her rural Clay County community called Mountain, near Mellow Valley. She’s kept at it to this day, informing weekly readers of the Clay Times-Journal about who visited whom, newborns, deaths, singings and revivals, weddings and injuries and illnesses. Mrs. Kennedy, whose given name is Annie Maude, was recognized recently as an “unsung hero” of the area in a promotion sponsored by the East Central Alabama Gas District. Also this date: After meeting with about 25 black community leaders recently, Anniston Mayor David Dethrage abandoned his effort to get the city school system out from under the 1973 federal court order on desegregation. He cancelled a public hearing on the matter when, after listening to what representatives from the NAACP and the SCLC had to say, he realized he didn’t have the support he’d need. “I was heavily influenced by that,” he said.