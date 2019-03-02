March 2, 1944, in The Star: The man hired four years ago to manage the Lane Drug Company chain location in Anniston has branched out on his own. J. C. McCain, the former Lane manager, today opened McCain’s Cut Rate Drug Store at 27 East 10th Street — that’s the corner of 10th and Wilmer, opposite the bus station, next to Anniston Electric. “I have been accumulating a good stock of ‘hard-to-get’ merchandise for some months in preparation for opening my own store, and I believe we are starting out pretty well equipped,” Mr. McCain said. Also this date: Calhoun County Training School will hold an open house this Sunday afternoon, Principal C. E. Hanna announced today. The program will be sponsored by the Science, Home Economics, Library and Health departments of the school.
March 2, 1994, in The Star: At a work session yesterday, Anniston City Council members studied a colorful display of maps showing the potential future of Zinn Park and its surrounding area. Drawn up by a Birmingham landscape architectural firm, the plans show a pavilion, an amphitheater, some Victorian gardens, a fountain, AND a new City Hall complex located on 13th Street, across from the park’s southern end. City officials hope the revitalized park will draw private investors back into the area so that buildings such as the old Anniston Land Co. behemoth and the quaint but sturdy L&N Depot are renovated back to their former glory. The land company building, for example, could be used as a professional office space adjacent to the proposed city hall complex.