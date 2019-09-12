Sept. 12, 1944, in The Star: The mayor of Jacksonville and its City Council are making plans to pave Francis Avenue, one of the main residential streets of the town and also the main avenue for traffic to the elementary laboratory school. Mayor J. F. Gidley announced that property owners have signed a petition to have this street blacktopped. A section of East Ladiga Street was paved recently with concrete, and if present plans materialize, other streets will be paved soon. Also this date: More than 25 farmers who already are in the beef cattle business or are just starting out have been invited to a meeting Saturday at the Calhoun County Courthouse, the purpose being to form an association for the promotion this phase of agriculture. Farm Agent A. S. Mathews, is extending the official invitations to the cattlemen. Considerable emphasis is being placed on beef cattle and other livestock in Calhoun County as replacement for less and less cotton that’s anticipated in the future.
Sept. 12, 1994, in The Star: In two separate high school communities today hearts are heavy and residents are in mourning following the recent deaths of beloved students due to traffic accidents. Nearly 500 classmates, friends and family packed New Haven Baptist Church yesterday afternoon for the funeral of Cindy Nettles, a 15-year-old Wellborn High School majorette who had been killed two nights earlier on Coldwater Pump Road. “She had natural raw talent,” recalled Robin Kines, the majorettes’ sponsor. “She was good at everything she did.” Miss Nettles was a passenger in a car her friend was driving on their way to catch the bus to the Friday night game. Then, very early yesterday morning, just after midnight, 16-year-old Chris L. Carroll lost his life when the Camaro he was driving along Cochran Springs Road in Ohatchee struck a tree. The captain of the Ohatchee High School football team was pronounced dead at RMC a couple of hours later. “He was not the kind of child that lived in the shadows. When he walked into a room, everybody knew he walked into the room,” said Ohatchee High School Principal Ken New.