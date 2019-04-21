April 21, 1944, in The Star: Bidding to make Quintard’s center parkway one of the most beautiful spots in the country, members of five religious denominations in Anniston have joined forces with qualified gardeners to plant 240 trees there. The congregations, all with a presence on or very close to Quintard, are those of First Presbyterian, Parker Memorial Baptist, Grace Episcopal, Temple Beth-El and Sacred Heart Catholic. White dogwoods, red dogwoods and redbud trees have been put out, a total of 48 on each block. Also this date: The old Calhoun County Home, located on the outskirts of Jacksonville, will soon be transformed into a modern hotel, which will probably be named “Pelham Inn.” The County Commission has leased the property to a local business group headed by T. S. Screven. Additionally: A wire story tells us that because Britain’s Princess Elizabeth turns 18 years old today, she is henceforth eligible to become queen of England upon the death of her father.
April 21, 1994, in The Star: Terry Manufacturing Company of Roanoke will become the first minority-owned company to sign an Olympic licensing agreement when its executives meet in a few days in Atlanta with officials of the 1996 Summer Games. Terry will be licensed to manufacture woven and denim garments that bear Olympic logos. Roy Terry is president of the company, which employs about 300.