July 26, 1944, in The Star: A number of complaints have been filed at Anniston City Hall lately regarding street preaching which caused congestion of traffic in the business district. The City Commission therefore approved an ordinance yesterday to prohibit the obstruction of traffic on the streets by the holding of meetings. Also this date: The anonymous donation of $150 to the Anniston dog pound will pay for licenses and rabies shots for any dogs for which homes can be found. The pound, containing about 235 dogs, is located at 10th and Railroad Streets and welcomes anyone who can give a dog a good home. Additionally: According to Calhoun County schools’ new superintendent, A. C. Shelton, the system last year enrolled around 7,700 children, 4,800 of whom rode a bus to get there. Thirty schools were for white children, 21 were for black children and a total of 232 teachers were responsible for instruction. Shelton said he hopes money will be available to hire 14 additional teachers for the coming year.
July 26, 1994, in The Star: For the third time in 18 months, Piedmont has a new police chief. The City Council called a meeting Sunday to appoint Piedmont native Jimmy Trammel, 36, to the post. He’s been a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy for 16 years and began work as chief yesterday [Monday]. Trammell replaces Michael Richards, who resigned after about nine months on the job; Richards followed Bill Fann, who served for about a month last summer, and Fann followed Ricky Doyal, who had been chief for 10 years before resigning over a policy issue. Mayor Vera Stewart said she believes the turnover will end with Trammell.