Look Back ... to more regulation on alcoholic lotions, 1945

Oct. 17, 1945, in The Star: An ordinance requiring a $1,000 license fee for the sale of ViJon Lilac Lotion in the city of Anniston was passed yesterday by the City Commission. This ordinance supplements a ruling the commission passed last week placing the same license fee on the sale of Lilac de Fleurs. The ordinances are designed to curb drunkenness from drinking toilet lotions with a high alcohol content, the presumption being that such a high license fee will prevent retailers from selling the stuff at all, or compel a very high price for the customer.
Also this date: Beecher L. Stedham, a retired mail carrier after 21 years on the job, died today at his residence, 120 West 17th Street, at age 48. He was teacher of the men’s Bible class at the Baptist Tabernacle. His parents and three siblings survive him, as do his wife, Myrtle, a daughter, Mrs. Thomas Massey of Anniston, and three sons, Carroll and Lynn of the U.S. Navy and Gene, of Anniston [who would one day serve as Anniston’s mayor].
Oct. 17, 1995, in The Star: A 47-year relationship between the Talladega community and the Palm Beach Co. will come to a formal close Dec. 15 with 323 employees losing their jobs. The company will cease operations at the sewing facility it opened less than 18 months ago at the Talladega Airport Industrial Park. The company had previously operated in a facility in the Brecon area of Talladega. The parent company of Palm Beach is the New York-based Plaid Clothing Group Inc., the nation’s second-largest producer of men’s and boys’ clothing, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. A spokesman for the parent company said it would never have built its $4 million new home here if it had known how the market for its Talladega product would diminish.
Also this date: More than 1,000 people traveled to Ohatchee yesterday to buy the new “Popeye” comic strip character postage stamps and to get a special local postmark of the famous sailor man. Popeye artist Tom Sims, who took over the newspaper strip in 1938, lived in Ohatchee while drawing the comic. Sims died in 1972.