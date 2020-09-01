Look Back … to money that Heflin needs, 1995

Sept. 1, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 1, 1995, in The Star: Frustrations bubbled over in a sometimes tense meeting last night as Heflin officials tried unsuccessfully to come up with $815,274 the city needs to meet commitments on paying for infrastructure at Southwire’s new $34 million plant. Most of the related infrastructure improvements at the plant site are on hold even as work on the buildings draws to a close. “You’ve either got to borrow the money, raise taxes or try to get the money from the state. I’m telling you I need some clear direction,” Joe Street, who will manage the Southwire plant, told the Heflin City Council. The problem arose because the financial commitment the city made turned out to be insufficient for what the work is actually going to cost, yet the city is still obligated to pay it. Also this date: Alabama and Vanderbilt open their football seasons against each other tomorrow evening at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville — the only game the Tide will play this season on artificial turf. ’Bama’s defensive backfield lost three starters to the NFL, leaving relative youngsters in charge of stopping whoever’s on the other side of the line. “The young ones who're coming in are going to have to carry a little bit of a heavier load than I’d like for them to, but I think they’ll be able to do it,” said coach Gene Stallings.