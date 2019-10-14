October 14, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
October 14, 1994, in The Star: Around 1,000 Jacksonville State University students, faculty and officials stood and cheered Miss America, Heather Whitestone numerous times yesterday on her first return to Jacksonville State. She is taking a year off from her studies to serve as Miss America, but plans to return when her reign is over. Standing before the crowd at Leone Cole Auditorium, Pete Mathews, president of the school's board of trustees, shouted that the school has won national championships in sports and that its graduates include Gov. Jim Folsom and Secretary of State Jim Bennett. "None of those honors even compare to what you have brought us today by having your presence here,'' Mathews told Miss Whitestone. Hearing-impaired students crowded the first rows of the auditorium signing messages to Miss Whitestone as she posed with her crown for pictures.
Also this date: To get a brief history of ballet encompassing everything from the traditional pas de deux to modern dance, there was no better place to be Thursday night than the Anniston High School auditorium. There, the Knox Concert Series opened its season with the Principal Dancers of the New York City Ballet in a program of seven works highlighting contrasting styles of dance. Started in 1964 by George Ballanchine, the New York City Ballet has presented new works and redone the classics. The touring program that came to Anniston was essentially a "greatest hits of the dance" show that took highlights from some major works.