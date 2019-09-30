Sept. 30, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 30, 1994, in The Star: Farley L. Berman and other community leaders this morning formally announced the plans for a $1.3 million museum in LaGarde Park to display the wealthy businessman’s unique collection of weapons, artwork and other military memorabilia. Groundbreaking for the 22,500-square-foot facility — “I think I have enough gadgets to fill it up,” Berman remarked — should take place early next year with an opening for the public in the spring of 1996. “This museum is the equivalent of a new industry in Anniston,” said local businessman Fred Couch Jr., a member of the Berman Foundation. “We expect it to draw about 100,000 visitors a year.” Also this date: Local lawmakers and mental health officials today announced plans to renovate the east wing of the former Piedmont Hospital to accommodate northern Calhoun County’s first-ever mental health clinic. Dave Harvey, director of the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Services Center in Anniston, said 110 residents of Piedmont now travel to Anniston for counseling services. Harvey said the clinic will be staffed with two full-time licensed therapists, a pharmacy and a part-time psychiatrist to handle the needs of both children and adults. Money for the renovation and operation is coming from a $100,000 allocation from the State Department of Mental Health.