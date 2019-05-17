May 17, 1944, in The Star: Fifteen students of Jacksonville High School were tapped for charter membership in the National Beta Club recently during an impressive ceremony held in the Student Activity Building at the State Teachers College. Principal Reuben Self explained the reasons for the school having an honor society, while club sponsor Mrs. Guy Rutledge explained the principles upon which membership in the society is based. Also this date: In social news from Oxford, we learn that Mrs. J. C. McCullough entertained two days ago with a party honoring her son, Marvin, on his ninth birthday. Those invited were Gerald McElroy, Billy Suddath, Jimmy Nelson, Tommy Sewell, Betty Sewell, Mary Alice Haynes, Mary Edda Butterworth, Troy and Roy Baggett and Eason and Mary Hall.
May 17, 1994, in The Star: Oxford Middle School is the area’s biggest beneficiary this year of AmSouth Bank’s annual educational grant awards. AmSouth announced yesterday it will award nearly $11,000 for a program to establish math labs at the school for students in grades 4-6. The lab project is intended to use parents as assistants and to make students participants rather than just recipients in the mathematics curriculum.