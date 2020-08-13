Look Back .. to Mary Turley's mat-making business, 1995

Aug. 13, 1945, in The Star: A memorial book fund in memory of Mrs. Jeannette H. Friebaum has been given to the Anniston Carnegie Library by the employees of the Classe Ribbon Works. The fund now amounts to $73.25. The money will be used to buy new books which will contain bookplates stating the origin of their funding. Mrs. Friebaum died July 24. Also this date: Due to increasing traffic, the city’s bus line operator, Crescent Motors Inc., today will institute measures to get passengers through the vehicle more efficiently. Riders will be urged, if not required, to have exact change ready and to board the bus by its front door and exit by the rear door.
Aug. 13, 1995, in The Star: Today’s business spotlight is on Mighty Mats Inc., 7550 McClellan Blvd. Owned by Mary Gibbs Turley, 42, the business makes nap mats for kindergarten children and does specialized sewing, monogramming and screen printing for group orders. With industrial sewing experience at Chalk Line and Anniston Sportswear, Mrs. Turley started her business in 1990. She expects to change its name soon to Mighty Sports Inc. She also is a school bus driver for Saks schools.