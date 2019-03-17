March 17, 1944, in The Star: Taylor’s, a new shop for women and children’s clothing and accessories, will open tomorrow morning at 1021 Noble St. in a renovated store that once housed Russell’s photographic studio. Mrs. Frankie Copeland, formerly with the Darling Shop in Anniston, is the enthusiastic manager of the new store. It’s modern in every respect and has been redecorated in soft pastels inside. Manager of the shoe department is Charles V. Vetrano.
March 17, 1994, in The Star: With a plea for education reform and a defense of the incentives handed to Mercedes-Benz to build a plant in Alabama, state first lady Marsha Folsom swept into Calhoun County this morning for a day of appearances at least partially intended to bolster her husband’s election chances. Her first audience was a group of 40 community leaders at East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.