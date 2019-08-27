Aug. 27, 1944, in The Star: Thousands of children will respond to the ringing of Calhoun County school bells in a couple of days. Superintendent A. C. Shelton said his system has acquired four new buses and has placed orders for five more. The reason, of course, is due to the greater number of families living in new housing developments near Fort McClellan and the Anniston Ordnance Depot, the latter project known as DeSoto Manor. Although all other schools in the county will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, Jacksonville schools will not begin until Sept. 11. Mr. Shelton explained that this is due to the fact that the schools there are run in conjunction with the State Teachers College schedule. Also this date: The new football coach of Anniston High School, A. C. Curry, will hold his first team meeting tomorrow with the 1944 edition of the Bulldogs. Coach Curry played college football not that long ago himself, being a member of the famous 1934 Birmingham-Southern team that was undefeated for the year, including a win over Auburn. He comes to Anniston from the post of athletics director of Birmingham-Southern. While Coach Curry represents new blood, some “old blood” who will be missed at Anniston home games is Malcolm Street, popular announcer of Bulldog football. Street is now commissioned in the U.S. Navy “and his absence in the football broadcast booth will be hard to fill,” the writer observes.
Aug. 27, 1994, in The Star: Anniston’s state legislators said yesterday they will try to reverse an apparent error in the state’s school-funding formula in the hope of director more money to the city’s school system. The funding formula reached last week after court-ordered mediation between parties to the state’s school funding equity lawsuit leaves the city system uniquely short of the state money needed to run its programs and pay for state-mandated cost increases. If the error is not resolved, the system will be about $500,000 short of what it needs to meet the costs the state says it is covering. It’s hard to explain, but the basic error is that the state regarded the Anniston system as a “wealthy” system, based on a faulty calculation in property tax rates.