Jan. 25, 1944, in The Star: Anniston-area women who feel the urge to “go down to the sea in ships” will be presented that opportunity to serve Uncle Sam. This week Yeoman Wilda Baker of the Recruiting Office for WAVES in Birmingham will be in Anniston to interview all interested persons. Women between the ages of 20 and 36 who have had at least two years of high school are urgently needed to perform many interesting jobs in the WAVES. Approximately 50 women from this area are now serving in this naval auxiliary. Also this date: Young people of Weaver Baptist Church have prepared 25 “relief bundles” to be sent to Russia. Each bundle bears the same message in both Russian and English. A different name is signed to the message on each bundle.
Jan. 25, 1994, in The Star: In the first local industrial expansion news of the year, the Anniston division of the Chromalloy Gas Turbine Corp. announced today it plans to add 15-20 jobs within the next year, placing the company’s local employment at about 40. Part of the deal is for Chromalloy to move into a 20,000-square-foot building, previously occupied by Shoal Creek Lighting, inside Greenbrier Industrial Park. Chromalloy opened its Anniston plant in October 1986 at 1805 Coleman Road.