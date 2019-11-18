Nov. 18, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 18, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston Board of Education has voted to jazz things up at the city’s middle school. As part of its move to launch more extracurricular activities at Anniston Middle School, the board yesterday allocated $800 for equipment for the school’s proposed jazz band. The move came after eighth-grader Keandra Gordon repeated for board members the speech calling for a jazz band that won her the presidency of the middle school’s student body. Also this date: Jeff Arensmeyer, age 25, and his video game playing partner, Brad Jones, 18, took off this morning on an all-expense paid trip to compete in the World Nintendo Championship this weekend in San Diego, Calif. Arensmeyer is a graphic design artist at Vulcan Materials and Jones is an engineering student — on a full-tuition scholarship — at Jacksonville State University. Back in his high school days, Arensmeyer graduated sixth in his class at Oxford. He said he’s eager to see new games, which he also intends to play. “I’m not going to give it up because someone says you are too old. I play to live and live to play,” Arensmeyer said.