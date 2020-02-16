Look Back ... to local theatrical troupe moving uptown, 1995

Feb. 16, 1945, in The Star: W. H. Weatherly, chairman of the board of First National Bank here in Anniston, left this morning to attend an historic meeting of the directors of Alabama Power Company, as it was on this day 25 years ago that Thomas W. Martin was elected president of the company. Mr. Weatherly, who has been on the board 27 years, is the only member who was present at that time. Mr. Weatherly recalled that Anniston was one of the first cities in Alabama to make use of electric light for illumination, the old Anniston Inn being the first lodging in this part of the nation to be lighted through that means.
Also this date: A Crescent Motors bus heavily loaded with soldier and civilian passengers overturned on Pelham Road just north of the Gadsden Highway intersection shortly after 8 this morning. Several soldiers had to be treated at a hospital.
Feb. 16, 1995, in The Star: After a meager showing at a public hearing yesterday morning, it remains unclear whether property owners in the general vicinity of Zinn Park are as enthusiastic about creating an historical district as local preservationists are. As the district, which borders on and lies west of Gurnee Avenue, is currently proposed, 22 property owners and 37 parcels are within the boundaries.
Also this date: Four days ago, Anniston’s local theatrical troupe, ACTheater, uprooted props and supplies and equipment from its 14-year home at 1020 Noble St. and took it all up the street to its spacious new quarters at the southwest corner of 13th and Noble, a building that in various decades has been a furniture store, a grocery store and a department store. The big move began immediately after the final performance of Marvin’s Room.