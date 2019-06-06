June 6, 1944, in The Star: Spurred on by news of the invasion, scores of Annistonians this morning have been flocking to the banks and to the Post Office to buy War Bonds, says Howard Cater, War Finance Chairman, noting that no definitive figures for the total amount purchased are available. In other local reactions to the long-awaited establishment of the beachhead in northern Europe, Mayor J. F. King of Anniston in a radio address urged fellow citizens to go to their own churches and offer prayers for the success and safety of boys who are “giving their all.” Meanwhile, the Navy Recruiting Office in Anniston reported that six young men and three young women came by to ask about joining the Navy.
June 6, 1994, in The Star: An eight-page special section in today’s Anniston Star carries many accounts of the D-Day invasion as recalled by those who were physically there 50 years previous, or who lived through the era in which it happened. Also this date: The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the United States Cycling Federation announced this morning that Calhoun County is hosting a Junior Olympic selection camp for amateur cyclists. Thirty-five boys and girls from the Southeast have been chosen to take part in the camp, which began today. The teenagers will be staying on the Jacksonville State University campus this week. Calhoun County’s roads and terrain were said to be ideal for this level of cycling skill.