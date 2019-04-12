April 12, 1944, in The Star: Three inches of rain that fell over Anniston in the past 24 hours starting yesterday morning caused about $25,000 worth of damage, it was estimated this morning by City Commission Chairman J. F. King. City policemen and firemen stayed busy all day responding to calls for help from local residents. Also this date: Anniston and Calhoun County have been awarded their fractions of a $10 million Federal Works Agency allotment for projects related to education and child care. Anniston will receive $8,460 to establish child-care facilities, while county schools will receive $66,500 to build nine additional rooms on existing buildings in five locations. Additionally: According to a wire story, citing U.S. naval sources, every time a U.S. battleship fires what’s called a “broadside” with its nine 16-inch guns it costs taxpayers $11,268 for the shells alone.
April 12, 1994, in The Star: Visiting Ayers professor Lloyd Dobyns, former international correspondent for NBC News, made some predictions last night about where technology will take us in the coming years. Short answer: Nowhere good. In remarks at Jacksonville State University, Dobyns said movie theaters would be replaced by “virtual-reality centers;” videotapes could be so skillfully forged that they’d no longer be admissible in a court of law; chips could allow “Big Brother” to tap into your phone, fax or modem at will; and the newspaper will arrive not on paper but on computer only.