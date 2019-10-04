Oct. 4, 1944, in The Star: E. S. Feazell of Anniston Rt. 1 has received a “V-mail” letter from his son, Ozie, who is in a hospital in France after having been wounded in action by a piece of shrapnel. Ozie said he hoped to be sitting up in a few days and that “maybe it won’t be long now before I will be coming back home.” As it happens, the son was wounded in about the same geographic area that E. S. Feazell had been wounded when he fought as a World War I soldier some 26 years earlier. Also this date: Coach A. C. Curry was welcomed warmly and was assured of all-out support from fans at a football booster banquet held in his honor last night at the Anniston High School cafeteria. The Bulldogs’ new coach was pledged unstinting support from every quarter – including Dr. S. O. Kimbrough, speaker at the banquet, who knew Curry as a friend years ago but wasn’t aware until now that he was the high school’s new coach. Additionally: Calhoun County Sheriff W. L. Borders was the victim of a theft last night: Someone stole a number of jugs containing 18 gallons of syrup that Borders had made himself at his home north of Anniston. One courthouse wag says he’s working on the case by “searching for somebody with hot biscuits.”
Oct. 4, 1994, in The Star: Some candidates for seats on the Calhoun County Board of Education give the system’s new passing-grade policy a failing score. Put into effect for high schools students last year, the new standard requires a “70” to earn a passing grade. Previously the cutoff had been 60. Candidates expressed their views last night at a Calhoun County Education Association forum held in the auditorium of the County Administration Building. Nine of 13 candidates visited the forum. Also this date: Former Calhoun County resident, later an Auburn senior standout, Kevin Greene was a one-man wrecking crew against the Houston Oilers last night as his team, the Steelers, defeated the Texas squad 30-14. Greene recovered two first-half fumbles, recorded two sacks and seven tackles and was constantly disrupting the Oilers’ offensive efforts Monday night. [Greene was drafted into the NFL in 1985 and inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2016.]