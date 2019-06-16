June 16, 1944, in The Star: Julian Stephens was elected commander of the local post of the American Legion last night to succeed Floyd Clark. Vice-commanders named to serve for the coming year are Frank Kirby, Percy Quinn, Charles Blake, E. C. Hollingsworth and Virgil Coker. During the past year, the local post has set a new high in membership – 480 are currently enrolled – and has participated in many worthwhile community projects. Also this date: Miss Anne Marie Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Evans of 1430 Woodstock Ave., will be heard in a piano recital at 8 this evening inside the Grace Episcopal Church parish house. Miss Evans is one of the city’s most accomplished young musicians.
June 16, 1994, in The Star: Five birdies, five bogeys, and a welcome dose of rain were enough for Oxford’s Ralph Carter, 54, to capture the 9th annual Senior Calhoun County Championship yesterday afternoon. Carter played in the 50-to-54 age division, this being the first year that age classification was included in the tournament.